Around 120,000 events are taking place across the country to remember murdered Batley & Spen MP Jo Cox.

Brendan Cox said his wife would be “incredibly humbled” by the events which he said showed the country was crying out for a sense of togetherness.

The Great Get Together is based on the message in Mrs Cox’s maiden speech in Parliament that “we have more in common than that which divides us”.

Mr Cox said: “She wanted to bring people together of different types and backgrounds and she would be incredibly humbled by the scale of the response.

“I think we know of about 120,000 events so far across the country. And I think what that shows is just the sense that the country’s crying out for these moments of togetherness.”

(Photo: PhotoEye.co.uk)

Organised by the Jo Cox Foundation, the events mark the first anniversary of the mother-of-two’s death.

In Huddersfield there was a street party in Westfield Avenue at Oakes, and free food was handed out on Saturday at Huddersfield railway station by volunteers who work with refugees.

On Friday, Mrs Cox’s parents and sister attended Upper Batley High School where the conference centre was renamed in honour of their daughter, and visited Birstall Market Place, near the scene of the murder.