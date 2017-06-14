Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

“It’s massive and there’s loads to do!”

That’s the reaction of new Colne Valley MP Thelma Walker, after her first day in Parliament.

The Labour politician was elected in the early hours of June 9, beating incumbent Tory Jason McCartney by just 915 votes – the closest result in Kirklees.

Who won the Colne Valley MP seat?

After her first day in Westminster on Tuesday, Mrs Walker, a former headteacher, said she was looking forward to getting on with the job.

“It’s been an amazing experience,” she said.

“There’s all the pomp and circumstance, it’s very historic and very interesting.

“I’ve been to the chamber a couple of times and it’s amazing to see all the MPs from all sides of the house.

“It’s a great honour to represent the people of Colne Valley here.

“My job will be getting the messages from the Colne Valley to Westminster and making sure we get a voice nationally.

“It’s massive and there’s loads to do.

“But it’s not just about that, there’s the operational side of things to do and I’ll be very busy over the next month trying to set up offices in Westminster and the Colne Valley and recruiting staff.

“You don’t automatically get an office here in Parliament but Barry Sheerman has very kindly let me share his space at Portcullis House for the time being.”

New MPs get officially sworn in tomorrow and Mrs Walker said her priorities would be campaigning for the NHS, schools and social care.

She added: “I’ve met with the Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth, and had a word about our campaign and he’s more than happy to come over and support us.”

Save Huddersfield A&E: 'We'll hold MPs to account on election promise'

A total of 87 new MPs were elected alongside those who held their seats – 31 Tories, 48 Labour and eight Lib Dems.

New MPs must swear the Oath of Allegiance or make an Affirmation in the Commons.

Until the oath or affirmation is taken, an MP may not receive a salary, take their seat, speak in debates or vote.

They could also be fined £500 and – more important – have their seat declared vacant “as if they were dead” if they attempt to do so.

They will swear in with this oath: “I (name of Member) swear by Almighty God that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, her heirs and successors, according to law. So help me God.”

Once all the MPs are sworn in the State Opening takes place, along with the Queen’s Speech.

This was due to be June 19, but it could be delayed, due to the Conservative’s ongoing negotiations with the Democratic Unionist Party.