Building owners and businesses are being urged to open up their free space to volunteers, groups and organisations.

Comoodle, the community sharing project run by Kirklees Council, is looking for 100 new “shares” of space for its online platform which also showcases how people can share ”stuff” and “skills.”

Building owners and firms can put any type of available space on the site – from space to advertise in a window to offering a small meeting room or an entire venue. The facility can be offered completely free or made available for a small fee or donation to charity.

Hundreds of “shares” already under way via Comoodle’s website include advertising facilities at community centres in Honley, Netherton and Emley, storage space at Huddersfield’s Queensgate Market and a parking space at a council depot in Dewsbury.

Craig Grimes, a volunteer trustee at The Civic, Slaithwaite, who is looking at how the community facility can be part of the scheme, said: “We have to support the most vulnerable within our society. We have to support poorer people, younger people, older people, disabled people and these groups have to give back and support each other.”

Clr Graham Turner, Cabinet member for resources, said: “Community groups are incredibly important to the people of Kirklees and anything businesses and other groups can do to support them is really appreciated.”

For more see www.comoodle.com