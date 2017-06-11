Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was a random gesture that touched the heart.

For years Examiner news editor Martin Shaw had scoured the internet for memorabilia related to his late grandfather Herbert Farrar Shaw, who was Mayor of Dewsbury in the 1930s.

Countless times he had typed Clr H.F. Shaw JP into eBay and other web search engines only to draw a blank.

Last year Martin had a behind-the-scenes visit to Dewsbury Town Hall and came face-to-face with his grandfather’s photograph in the mayor’s parlour.

And it was his account of that visit, published on the Examiner website, which led to a random act of kindness.

Out of the blue Martin received an e-mail from a complete stranger telling him she had something that ‘belonged’ to him.

It turned out the item was a small cup produced in 1935 to celebrate the silver jubilee of King George V and Queen Mary.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

What made the cup special was the Dewsbury coat of arms and an inscription underneath.

The cup bore the words: “County Borough of Dewsbury Councillor H F Shaw JP Mayor.”

The e-mail, sent by Jane Sorby, of Loughborough, said: “This will seem rather odd, but bear with me!

“I have been sorting through a variety of ‘stuff’ inherited from my husband’s mother and amongst it is a George and Mary Silver Jubilee mug, nothing special, but stamped on the bottom is a coat of arms and the words ‘County Borough of Dewsbury Councillor H F Shaw J.P. Mayor’.

“So I googled the name and found you, having written some articles about your grandfather and appearing to take pride in your family legacy.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“I don’t know why the cup is in our family, (my mother in law did have family in Dewsbury) but I wondered if you would like it? Maybe you already have a couple of dozen!”

Jane didn’t want anything for the cup – it’s probably only worth £3 or so – and posted it back to Yorkshire.

Martin, who has nothing like the cup, was surprised and delighted and gratefully accepted.

Jane wrote: “I’m so glad you want it. I’m a terrible hoarder and it’s lovely to find a home for it.

“I’m very pleased to have returned it to its rightful place! If I ever find out the family connection, as I’m sure there must be one, I will let you know.”

Martin, who has given the cup pride of place at home, said: “It was amazing to receive the e-mail out of the blue and lovely that someone was prepared to go out of their way like that.

“Though I never met my grandfather I’ve always felt a connection to him and while I doubt this cup is unique – there were probably hundreds made for schoolchildren at the time – it’s a priceless link to the past.”