A charity that feeds and supports people fleeing war zones and violence got a boost to its funds after winning the fourth Huddersfield SOUP event at the town’s Media Centre.

Destitute Asylum Seekers Huddersfield (DASH) was one of four good causes to pitch for audience members’ £5 entry fees at the packed crowdfunding get-together at Café Ollo and came away with £400.

Mike Shaw, who presented a four-minute bid, told how DASH provides hot meals and help with casework, health and education issues and language. He said: “We will spend this money well, it won’t last long. It will go on food, bus fares and essentials. It is wonderful to be in room full of people who care.”

Huddersfield SOUP is based on an American concept in which four people make their pitch for funding, four questions can be asked of each presenter and the audience then votes for their favourite – as well as enjoying a bowl of soup, a bar and live music.

Others to pitch were Rachel Devereux, who spoke about her idea of “emergency bears” for families to keep in their cars so that if there is an accident, paramedics can scan the bear electronically to get important information about children on board; Victoria Callum-Ward, who is organising a Winter Pride event at Tokyo nightclub in Huddersfield to raise money for the Hands Off HRI campaign ; and Sam Booth, of Crowns For Courage, which aims to offer confidence-boosting head henna tattoos to women who have undergone chemotherapy and lost their hair.

DASH is based at the Salvation Army premises in New Hey Road, Oakes. Its five part-time staff are paid for through charitable trusts and it also has more than 50 volunteers.