Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man ignored a ban on contacting his ex – to wish her happy birthday.

Kamran Iqbal was in July 2014 handed an indefinite restraining order prohibiting him from communicating with her or going to her home.

But he ignored the order when he used Facebook and Snapchat to send her messages, Kirklees magistrates heard.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said: “She was contacted on Facebook via profiles she believed were created by Iqbal to try and make contact with her.

“On May 17 she received a message saying: ‘Happy birthday, I hope you have a good day.’”

Iqbal, of Tanhouse Street, Ravensthorpe, then made further contact with his ex using Snapchat.

This message included the picture of a boarding pass with his name on it and Iqbal said he sent her this to prove to her that he was moving away.

He added that he wanted to send her birthday wishes before he was blocked on social media.

Iqbal, 30, pleaded guilty to two charges of breaching his restraining order.

His solicitor Zahid Majeed explained that he breakdown of the relationship had a real impact on the father-of-four and he was struggling emotionally to come to terms with that.

He added: “There’s been a consumption of alcohol and he’s communicated with her.

“He said that his communicating with her was a way of telling her he’s moved on.

“I’ve told him that the best way to say I’ve moved on is not to communicate with her anymore.”

Magistrates ordered a full report ahead of sentencing Iqbal on October 3 and banned him from contacting his ex in the meantime.