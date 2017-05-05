Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fire crews were called to rescue young children from two separate cars after their mums accidentally locked them in.

In the first incident, a mum locked the keys in the boot of her Volkswagen Golf, leaving her boy, aged about four, stuck inside on Cross Church Street in Huddersfield town centre.

The mum couldn’t get hold of a breakdown company, nor the spare keys, and so called the fire brigade as it was a warm day and she was feeling worried.

A fire crew from Huddersfield station were forced to used a special glass hammer to smash the rear window to reach the keys.

The boy was a bit shaken up but not hurt. The incident happened at 2.30pm today (Friday).

Minutes later the same fire crew were called to the nearby Kingsgate shopping centre car park where a distressed mum had left the keys on a seat and her Audi A1 locked itself.

Her breakdown company had quoted an hour so she asked firefighters to break a rear window to rescue her eight-month-old son.

Steve Mosley, crew commander at Huddersfield fire station, said they were called to similar incidents about once or twice a month – but hadn’t had to deal with two in one day.

He urged car drivers to keep keys on their person at all times, particularly owners of cars with self-locking doors.