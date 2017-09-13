The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The stage adaptation of the Disney hit film Beauty and the Beast is coming to a theatre (relatively) near you.

An adaptation of the movie based on the ancient fairy tale features the film on a huge screen while the film's score is played by a live orchestra.

The Disney In Court tour will be stopping off at the Royal Albert Hall in December but if you can wait a little longer it's coming to Manchester Bridgewater Hall, on March 23, and York Barbican Centre, on April 6.

The film version starred Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the Beast and featured a soundtrack from eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken with new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and two-time Academy Award winner Howard Ashman.

Beauty and the Beast as we know it is based on the story of the same name by Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve which was published in 1740.

According to researchers at universities in Durham and Lisbon, the story originated around 4,000 years ago.

Tickets went on pre-sale at 10am today (Wednesday) and go on general sale on Friday, September 15 at 10am.

You can buy tickets from Ticketmaster here .

Ticket prices range from £29.50 to £65 plus booking fees.