New software designed by researchers at the University of Huddersfield is set to improve safety on the railways.

Experts at the university’s Institute of Railway Research (IRR) have developed new software to “vastly” reduce the risk of trains passing red signals or SPADS – Signals Passed at Danger.

A SPAD was involved in Britain’s worst rail accident at Ladbroke Grove in 1999 when two trains collided resulting in 31 people being killed and more than 520 injured.

The research at Huddersfield involved analysing live feeds supplied by Network Rail recording 137m incidences of trains approaching signals.

This has enabled Yunshi Zhao and Julian Stow, of the IRR, working with rail standards body RSSB, to develop software that for the first time provides an accurate figure for the number of occasions on which the signals are at red – meaning the driver must stop.

The data will help rail bosses understand the overall likelihood of SPADS and work to prevent them.

Further development of the new tool, named Red Aspect Approach to Signals (RAATS), will enable rail companies to focus on individual signals and the number of times when a red signal has been approached by a train – aiding driver training over specific routes and providing valuable data for timetable planning and other strategic issues.

Until the development of RAATS, information from driver surveys was used to get an overall estimate for the number of occasions on which trains approached signals at red.

Said Mr Stow: “Our work allows operators to look not only at the overall red approach rate for the system but to query individual signals, looking at factors such as time of the day or week, so you can start exploring how the red approach rate is influenced by how the railway is running – and that has the potential for a much better estimation of SPAD risk at individual signals.”

The project is an outcome of the £5m strategic partnership formed between the university’s IRR and RSSB.

Prof George Bearfield, RSSB director of system safety and health, said: “The risk from signals passed at danger has reduced substantially since the turn of the millennium so the rail industry is keen to understand where to turn to now, to make the next step change in risk management. We’re looking forward to continuing the work with Huddersfield to enhance and then promote the RAATS tool more widely.”