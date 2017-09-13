Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the UK’s leading cinema chains, Cineworld, is planning a major recruitment drive ahead of the opening of a new 11-screen cinema in Leeds.

The cinema, which is located at the White Rose shopping centre, is set to open its doors in November and will create up to 60 jobs.

In a bid to fill roles, Cineworld is hosting an open day for prospective employees on Saturday, September 16.

Candidates are encouraged to attend the recruitment session, taking place at the Village Hotel Leeds South, between 10am and 6pm.

There are positions available for Cineworld supervisor and team member roles, as well as several Barista positions for Starbucks, which will form part of the new multiplex.

All roles are on either a part or full-time basis. The recruitment day will also offer visitors the opportunity to find out more about careers at Cineworld, as well as ask company staff questions and apply directly.

The new cinema will feature 11 state-of-the-art screens showing the latest Hollywood and Bollywood releases, as well as pick ‘n’ mix and Baskin Robbins ice cream counters.

Steve Petersen, Cineworld Leeds general manager, said: “I am extremely excited to be part of this new project and am looking forward to bringing a new multiplex cinema to Leeds.”