Giving blood is an essential task and this is how you and your friends can do it.

Monday is the start of National Blood Week and NHS Blood and Transplant is urging people in West Yorkshire to say #ImThere and start saving lives by registering as new blood donors. Over the last year 900,000 people have given up their time to help patients in need but 200,000 new blood donors are needed each year to ensure that patients in the future have access to the blood they need, when they need it. Last year, 31,235 people in West Yorkshire gave blood at least once. But new blood donors are crucial for ensuring we have the right mix of blood groups to meet patient need in the years to come.

And

black donors are particularly needed with 40,000 new black donors required to give blood and help save the lives of patients with sickle cell disease across England.

The disease is the fastest growing genetic condition in England and most common in black people, causing extreme pain, life-threatening infections and other complications such as stroke or loss of vision. Yet only 1% of current blood donors are black.

Here’s what you need to do if you wish to donate blood.

- check you are eligible online (https:// www.blood.co.uk/who-can-give-blood/)

- sign up to the donor register online (https:// www.blood.co.uk/the-donation-process/registering-online/) , or call 0300 123 23 23.

- attend Leeds City Blood Donor Centre (https:// www.blood.co.uk/the-donation-process/about-our-donation-venues/leeds-city-centre/)

- Alternatively book an appointment at a community donation venue. Click here to find your local venue and book an appointment. (

https://my.blood.co.uk/home)