Auctioneer Steve Mynott is hoping for lots of lots when he takes up the gavel for a good cause.

Steve, who runs Huddersfield Auctions at Colne Bridge will be raising money for cancer charity Marie Curie at its regular Sunday auction on September 17 – in recognition of the care his father John received during the last weeks of his life.

John, a former stonemason who lived in Bradford, died aged 85 earlier this month (Aug) from cancer affecting his lungs, liver and bowel – 12 years after being treated for stomach cancer. During his final weeks, he was cared for by Marie Curie nurses at the charity’s hospice in Bradford.

Steve, 60, said all the commission made on the sale of items at the September 17 auction would go to the charity. People will be charged £1 at the door for which they will get a tea or coffee. Raffles will also be held periodically during the sale.

Viewing will take place at the auction rooms at Colne Bridge Works, Colne Bridge Road, on the Friday and Saturday before the sale and from 10am on sale day. The auction will begin at 1pm.

Steve said: “Any item for the sale is welcome, even if it only makes £3 on the hammer. Some of my dad’s belongings will be going into the auction, too.” Items already earmarked for the sale include bedroom furniture and televisions.

Steve said it was planned to make the charity auction an annual event.