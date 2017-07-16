Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A match-funding scheme has been launched to help boost the coffers of community groups across Kirklees.

One Community, the Kirklees community foundation, has launched “Give Locally” to encourage individuals and businesses to establish endowment funds with the foundation. In return, One Community will match pound-for-pound the first £50,000 of any new donation.

Money reaped by the funds are then given out in donations to help local voluntary groups.

However, One Community general manager Paul Johnson stressed: “There is a limited amount of match funding and it is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

As an example of how it works he said a donation of £50,000 by a 45% taxpayer would create a fund with a value of £112,500 – including Gift Aid – and cost the donor only £34,375 with tax relief.

Paul said: “Small charities and voluntary groups in Kirklees often struggle to access the resources they need and yet many are doing fantastic work supporting their local communities. The foundation was established to help these groups and works with both donors and potential benefactors being in a unique position to help create a link between those able to give, and those in need.”

The foundation has distributed more than 300 grants to voluntary groups across Kirklees since its launch in 2010.

Contact Paul Johnson on 01484 468397 or visit www.one-community.org.uk