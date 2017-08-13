Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A scheme which helps change lives in Huddersfield has received a £4,000 boost.

The Men’s Shed project, run by Yorkshire Children’s Centre, was given the cash to continue its work by supermarket Tesco.

Men’s Shed, based next to Huddersfield Railway Station, supports men of all ages who may have experienced life changing events such as redundancy, retirement or bereavement or be in recovery from addictions or mental or physical health problems.

Carolyn Barlow, of YCC, said: “We are honoured to be chosen as the winner of the current round of Tesco Bags of Help. Three local stores and their customers have supported us by voting through a tokens system during their shopping trip.

“Men’s Shed is a place of skill-sharing and informal learning, of individual pursuits and community projects, of purpose, achievement and social interaction.

“The group moved into their community space, provided by Yorkshire Children’s Centre in the railway carriage at Platform 2 in March 2016 and became a part of the worldwide movement www.menssheds.org.uk . They recently joined up with the Bike Station there to become a very busy group."

She added: “To be chosen and supported by Tesco Bags for Help will make a huge difference to the group; this will allow us to help towards funding a project worker and to open our doors on additional days for further support and access.

“The project worker will be actively fundraising and seeking community support with the group’s members. We are working towards ensuring the group is self-sustainable by charging small costs for made items.

“Activities include bike maintenance, gardening, woodwork and creative arts. We draw on the skills of the members to determine activities. We encourage ownership and planning of the group.

“Every day the men tells us about what a difference the group makes to their lives, a reason to get up in the morning, a sense of worth, being part of community spirit, ability to share and learn new skills.

“A life-changing group for local men at risk. Please support us by donating/buying reconditioned bikes, giving skills or time or by buying our items such as flower boxes, toy boxes, garden planters and artwork.”