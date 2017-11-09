Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield funeral home is spearheading a drive to help the needy in the area for the fourth successive year.

The Gift Box Appeal is a partnership between the Taylor Funeral Service Ltd in Cowlersley and the Huddersfield Mission on Lord Street.

It puts together gift boxes to be given out to those in need and organisers are urging local folk to be generous with donations.

People may drop off any of the following suitable gifts: toiletries (toothpaste, shampoo, shower gels, deodorant, shaving foam. etc.), warm clothing such as hats, scarves, gloves and socks, sweets and other gift items.

The gift boxes will be given out on Christmas Day at the Huddersfield Mission which is also putting on a festive meal for people in need.

“The response to this appeal over the past four years has been amazing,” says Helen Taylor from the funeral home. “People have been so generous and this has grown year on year.

“We carry out many different charity events throughout the year and this is one of the charities we choose to support. As a local business it’s nice to put something back into the Huddersfield community.”

Gifts should be taken to the Taylor Funeral Home, The Mount, 2 Cowlersley Lane, Huddersfield, HD4 5TY, Monday-Friday between 9am-5pm before December 12. Arrange for donations to be collected by calling 01484 656156.