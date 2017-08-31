Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have been inundated with offers after an appeal on social media to help a vulnerable family with a premature baby.

Huddersfield-based PC Sally Baines highlighted a plea for nappies and formula milk to help a family struggling to afford the basics.

PC Dean Wolstencroft, of the Child Protection Unit, was working with a family with a four-week-old baby, weighing just 5lb.

Sally put out an appeal on Twitter asking for donations to be dropped off at Huddersfield Police Station – and was overwhelmed with people’s kindness.

On social media, Dean wrote: “I’m collecting for a couple who have nothing and the only thing the dad asked for through his tears was formula (milk).

“They have a four-week-old premature baby who weighs just 5lb.

“Any surplus to the family’s needs will go to local food banks to help other struggling, loving parents.

“If you can help please message me or go to West Yorkshire Police – Huddersfield (on Facebook) and see the related post.

“Feel free to share if you have time and any amount will be gratefully received.”

Sally was on the helpdesk at Huddersfield Police Station from 10am-3pm on Thursday to collect premature baby nappies, SMA1 (sealed) milk powder and wipes.

She tweeted: “Thank you all so much for your offers of help. Dean is overwhelmed by the response. Another example of how fantastic the public are.”

She added: “Please – no financial donations as they are difficult for us to deal with. Loads of paperwork involved!”