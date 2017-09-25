Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Campaigners are keeping the pressure on a Linthwaite school for answers about the future of its popular outdoor adventure centre.

Friends of the Peter Brook Field Centre are turning up the heat on Colne Valley High School urging governors to make a decision on the building.

The academy shut the centre in north Wales last year. Hundreds of children had gone there for holidays over more than 40 years.

Staff at the academy were due to be consulted about the future of the centre this month.

Former teachers Trevor Woolley and Rob Bradford, who are leading the campaign, feared that there were plans to sell the centre and recruited dozens of locals who generously offered to help renovate and manage the centre for free.

Now, they are appealing for the school’s governors to get in contact with them.

Mr Woolley said: “Due to what we feel is a lack of real progress, we need to get in touch with all governors.

“We are no longer prepared to waste time so please help.

“We wish to present our case directly to [school officials] and impress on them that this action will go on for years if necessary with all the problems it will cause.”

The Friends of the Peter Brook Field Centre is holding a meeting on October 2 at Broad Oak Bowling Club at 7.30pm.

The centre is near Betws-y-Coed and is called Pant-yr-Arian, but was renamed in honour of the late Peter Brook, a former teacher.