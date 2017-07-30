Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Santa’s getting a big push from residents in Mirfield.

A sponsored pram push will take place on Saturday, August 5 to raise money towards providing a Santa’s Grotto this Christmas.

Mirfield Fire Station has historically organised and hosted the grotto each year – but an arson attack on the fire station last month resulted in more than £30,000 worth of damage and the loss of life saving equipment, charity items and a lot of the grotto equipment.

Now residents are set to stage a half-mile pram push through Mirfield to raise money to replace the ruined decorations.

The event will be held at 10.30am on Saturday August 5, starting from Knowl Park play area and following a route along Doctor Lane and Ings Grove Park before finishing at the fire station on Huddersfield Road where there will be refreshments and the chance to sit in a fire engine. The pram push is open to all ages.

One of the event organisers Care Johnson said: “This is a great opportunity to have a bit of fun, spread some joy and show appreciation and support for the hours and effort that the local fire officers have previously provided for the town.

“I really hope even with the little difference we make, that the Santa’s Grotto will continue within Mirfield and continue to spread the seasonal magic to many generations of children to come.”

Sponsor forms can be found on the Facebook page “Sponsored Half Mile Pram Push to Raise Money for Mirfield Fire Station”. Donations can be made via www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/care-johnson .