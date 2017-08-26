Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Do you want a job promoting the Co-op?

Huddersfield is at the forefront of a new scheme which involves recruiting ‘member pioneers’ nationwide.

The pioneers’ focus will be to support and bring communities together.

The newly-appointed member pioneers in Huddersfield will perform a dedicated paid role building relationships and working closely with community groups, charities and Co-op members to arrange meetings and events, and get people talking about what matters most to them.

In addition, member pioneers will connect with local good causes who receive a funding boost from the Co-op’s membership scheme and also seek out new causes. The scheme sees members receive a 5% reward when they buy own-branded products and services, plus a further 1% going directly to community groups to make a difference locally.

Local good causes currently being supported include Pennine East Division Girl Guides, Headway Huddersfield Branch and Marsden Football Club.

Rufus Olins, group director community and campaigns at the Co-op, said: “This pioneering new scheme allows the business to deliver on its purpose of championing a better way of doing business for you and your community. Simply put, it connects our members and businesses with people in the local community.

“We recognise how important it is to support our communities practically – encouraging people to come together and developing deeper relationships with our colleagues, members and local cause is what co-operation is about. The member pioneers in Huddersfield will bring this to life in the communities where they live.”

As part of the scheme, the Co-op is recruiting member pioneers in over 100 communities, with an aim of having 400 communities across the UK involved by the end of 2017.

To become a Member Pioneer for the Co-op should visit www.coop.co.uk/memberpioneer