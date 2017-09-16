Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

He was the Examiner’s first-ever photographer.

Now the remarkable story of Harry Bray is being told in an exhibition marking 100 years since he founded his photography studio in Holmfirth.

The exhibition, featuring evocative photos of street scenes, children playing and dramatic local events, has been lovingly complied by his granddaughter Helen, who runs Helen J Bray Studio in Dunford Road.

Harry left school at 13 and joined famed postcard and silent film company Bamforth’s as an apprentice before working for Windsor Studios in Huddersfield.

During the First World War, he failed his medical for the forces and at the age of 16 opened his own studio in Holmfirth. He called it Bray and Son because he thought that way people would take the business more seriously.

He set up the business in a wooden weaving shed at the bottom of a yard below his home at Cinderhills. Outgrowing those premises, he rented space at St Anne’s Square behind the parish church for a short while before moving to Dunford Road in 1927.

Harry became the Examiner’s first photographer in the 1930s – working freelance – and was well-known for his weekly Picture Page featuring people and events from around the district.

However, the Examiner had to dispense with his services at the outbreak of the Second World War when, apparently, photographs in local papers were banned.

A letter to Harry from the Examiner survives in which the signatory, J W Masters, expresses “disappointment at the turn of events which has resulted in the decree (for the present at any rate) ‘no more pictures.’”

Harry supplemented his earnings by working part-time on the buses.

The photography business eventually went to his son, Trevor Bray, and then to Trevor’s daughter, Helen.

Helen said: “I have found it a very emotional experience researching his work and looking back at what he did. It is one of those jobs I wish I’d made a start on years ago. Some of these pictures are amazing and they form a fabulous history of life in the area during that ‘between the wars’ era.”

She said the exhibition – featuring about 60 of Harry’s pictures – had taken a year to put together.

“It has been a mammoth job restoring all the glass plates,” she said. “It goes back to the 1910s and 1920s, but the bulk of the pictures are from that gentler, kinder time after the Depression in the 1930s. It provides a social history of what was going on at the time in Huddersfield and Holmfirth.”

The first in a series of open weekends for people to view the exhibition will be held next weekend (Sat/Sun, Sept 23/24) at Helen’s photography studio.