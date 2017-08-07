Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Your nearest neighbours would be sheep and cattle.

And it has stunning views – but you’ll need plenty of imagination to transform a former gamekeeper’s cottage which has just been listed for auction with a guide price of £160,000.

The Game Keeper’s Cottage, off Huddersfield Road between Saddleworth and Marsden is on the edge of the Peak District National Park.

It’s a blank canvas for a would-be buyer. The detached property set among one acre of land requires complete renovation.

The details say: “Built as the Game Keeper’s Cottage in 1899, planning consent was granted in 1999 to extend and alter the property and initial work to construct the garage, replace the roof and roof timbers has already been undertaken but the rest is pretty much a blank canvas at this stage.

“The property, once completed, will have a Gross Internal Area of approximately 1,500 sq ft/140 sq m. Services, only water and drainage, are somewhat basic and power and heating will require a little more imagination making this perfect for the energy self-sufficient family.”

Open viewings take place on August 15, 22 and 29 from 10am-10.30am.

It will go under the hammer on September 5 at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester at 2pm.