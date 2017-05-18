Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s a charity fundraiser like no other.

Comedian Peter Morgan – stage name Max Lemon – is organising a spectacular Max Lemon 50s-80s Danceathon Olympics to raise thousands of pounds for Kirkwood Hospice at Dalton .

The unique event, to be held from 2pm to 10pm on October 22 at The Venue, Birstall, will combine elements of the Olympic Games with song, dance and quizzes in what Peter calls a “life experience knees-up.”

Peter, who has previously raised funds for the hospice with a skydive, is seeking competitors to enter teams of 10 people, pick a band name from their chosen musical era – the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s or 1980s – and get themselves suitably costumed for a series of competitions.

The aim is to have 200 people taking part while the concept throws up the possibility of teams named after the Beatles, Queen, Abba or Elvis Presley competing for gold medals.

The event will start with an Olympics-style opening ceremony where the teams will parade around the dance floor and a prize will be awarded for the best team parade poster.

Competitions throughout the day will include ones for the best dancing couple, the best dressed male and female, the best acapella band and the best quiz team. For non-dancers, a professional dance teacher will be giving tuition in modern jive. There will also be DJs and expert dancers showing their skills.

For more details contact Max Lemon on 07530 934332 or email jlmee@sky.com