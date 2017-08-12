Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Clear skies across Huddersfield tonight should allow stargazers the chance to see scores of shooting stars.

The Perseid meteor shower will be at its peak this weekend – and people should be able to enjoy the phenonenon, fingers crossed.

Hundreds of meteors are expected to streak across the night sky from 11pm on Saturday and can be seen from most parts of the UK.

The Perseid shower happens at this time every July and August as the Earth passes debris from the Swift-Tuttle comet.

While the skies will be clear the shower could be harder to see this year as the moon will be three-quarters full.

Robin Scagell, vice president of the Society for Popular Astronomy, said: “We can look forward to a decent display, even though they aren’t going to be raining down from the sky.”

Examiner weather expert Paul Stevens is predicting clear skies tonight – though it might feel a little chilly if you venture outside.

Paul tweeted: “Tonight with clear sky and lows some areas 7c but generally 9c.”