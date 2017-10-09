Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A hospice is expanding its fundraising staff to bring in more money to help the growing number of families it supports.

The Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, based at Russell House in Brackenhall, is looking to fill a new post, director of fundraising, as well as another new post of fundraiser who will be responsible for raising money in the Bradford area.

The hospice is also looking for a creative copywriter who will be responsible for raising the profile of the hospice in press releases, newsletters and on social media.

A spokesman for the hospice said: “A big part of the (copywriter) role involves community and business engagement, because we need to fundraise to the tune of around £7 million a year across our two hospices in Huddersfield and Bury.”

The creative copywriter role is advertised with a salary between £24,218 and £28,075.

Kirsty Franks, communications director, said: “We are expanding our fundraising as we are caring for more children and families all the time. At the moment 350 families are being supported but we have an awful lot more to do. We know there are 1,300 children living with a life-shortening condition in West Yorkshire so we have an awful lot more to do.

“More families are being referred to us and the more that people know about us the more referrals we receive.”

The community fundraising role , which is advertised with a salary of between £24,698 and £28,631, will be based in Huddersfield.

The hospice, which supports families across West Yorkshire, is also looking to appoint a part-time housekeeper and catering assistant.