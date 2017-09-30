The video will start in 8 Cancel

A young actor from Huddersfield has landed his dream job as a children’s TV presenter.

Ryan Russell, 26, who grew up in Sheepridge before moving to Holmfirth, has been working alongside presenter Rebecca Keatley after starting his new job on Cbeebies this week.

He got the position after landing a creative arts internship at the BBC which had followed acting roles including appearances in adverts for We Buy Any Car and Superdrug.

Ryan said he was “over the moon” at landing the job but admitted he was a bit nervous on his first day.

“It’s a massive opportunity,” he said.

“I am happy to join a long line of presenters which is an honour. I have grown up watching presenters like Dick and Dom whose whackiness I like. They were fun, wild and not scared to be silly.”

Ryan, a former pupil at Rastrick High and Huddersfield New College, said he was looking forward to working with other children’s TV presenters including Andy Day and Sid Sloane.

His first day in the new job, Monday, saw Ryan partnered up with Rebecca Keatley.

Ryan, who has two younger brothers, has put his success down to his mum, Jackie, who lives in Holmfirth.

“She is my biggest supporter. I don’t think I would have got this far in my career without her.”