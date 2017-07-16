Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield actress Jodie Whittaker is the next Dr Who.

It’s a premier role for Jodie from Skelmanthorpe , who beat off close rival, Death In Paradise star Kris Marshall and has made history as the first woman to take over the Tardis. The role has previously been played by Joanna Lumley for Comic Relief episode The Curse of Fatal Death, although this is the first time the official role has been taken by a woman in the show's 54-year history.

Jodie's face appeared on BBC1 shortly after the men’s Wimbledon tennis final which saw Roger Federer beat Marin Cilic to seal a record eighth win – which also made history.

The odds on Jodie had been slashed over the last four days and at one point Kris had been such a firm favourite that bookies had stopped taking bets on him.

The doctor she replaces, Peter Capaldi, and former Doctor Who stars Billie Piper and Karen Gillan were among those who have called for the next Time Lord to be a woman.

(Image: BBC)

Writer Mark Gatiss has also said it is the perfect time for an actress to take on the lead role in the show.

Capaldi’s decision to step down sparked speculation that the next incumbent could be female after he said he would like to see a woman take his place.

Shortly after announcing his decision he told BBC Radio 2: “The time felt right to bow out, to let somebody else play this wonderful role.

The outgoing Doctor labelled his successor in the role of Time Lord a "wonderful actress".

He said: "Anyone who has seen Jodie Whittaker's work will know that she is a wonderful actress of great individuality and charm.

She has above all the huge heart to play this most special part. She's going to be a fantastic Doctor."

Billie Piper, who played companion Rose Tyler, ruled herself out of becoming the first female doctor, saying the responsibility would be “too enormous.”

Mark Gatiss said: “I would love it to be a woman, I think it would be marvellous.

“Not through pressure of political correctness but it sort of just feels like it’s time. I think it would just be great.

“The show is not the new kid on the block anymore.

“It’s been back for 12 years and I think it would just be really thrilling, but a lot of people disagree but I just think, why not?”

Gillan, who played companion Amy Pond for two years alongside Matt Smith’s Doctor, has also added her voice to the call, saying: “It would be cool to see a woman in the role one day because a woman could absolutely play that role.”