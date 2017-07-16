Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield actress Jodie Whittaker is now joint favourite to become the 13th Dr Who ... and if she gets it she will be the first female doctor.

Odds on the actress from Skelmanthorpe have shortened over the last few days from 25-1 just four days ago to now 6-4 alongside rival Kris Marshall who is best know for his role in Death In Paradise.

The new doctor is set to be announced straight after the men’s final at Wimbledon this afternoon.

Kris fuelled rumours of his involvement with the role when he suddenly quit BBC One’s Death In Paradise earlier this year.

Jodie is very well known as Beth Latimer in all three series of the smash hit ITV drama Broadchurch.

At one point Kris became such a hot favourite that bookies had to suspend betting on him taking over as the 13th Time Lord from current Doctor Peter Capaldi who said last week his regeneration as the Time Lord will be “more complicated than recent ones.”

The men’s Wimbledon final between Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic begins at 2pm.

And once that’s over, the real excitement starts for the Dr Who fans.