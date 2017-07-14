Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield actress Jodie Whittaker is in the running to be the next Dr Who.

Her odds are just 4/1 – far better than many of the rivals for the role.

Jodie, 35 – who was brought up in Skelmanthorpe – is the star of crime drama Broadchurch and is the lead in new BBC drama Trust Me.

Peter Capaldi’s successor as the Time Lord in Doctor Who will be revealed this weekend, the BBC has confirmed.

The 13th Doctor is to be unveiled following coverage of the Wimbledon men’s final tomorrow (Sunday) afternoon.

The announcement was teased during coverage of Roger Federer’s semi-final clash with Tomas Berdych today evening, while the official Doctor Who Twitter account also released a trailer.

The 60-second clip shows the number 13 in a number of iconic locations across Britain including Downing Street and the White Cliffs of Dover.

It ended with the words: “Meet the 13th Doctor after the Wimbledon Men’s Final ... Sunday 16th July”.

Death In Paradise star Kris Marshall is the odds-on favourite to succeed Capaldi, according to bookies Coral.

The My Family actor can be backed at 10/11, while Fleabag creator and actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge is second at 9/4.

Jodie Whittaker (4/1), Michaela Coel (8/1), Tilda Swinton (10/1), Natalie Dormer (12/1), Tom Rosenthal (14/1) and David Harewood (14/1) are also in the running.

Coral’s John Hill said: “Over 80% of the bets we have taken in this market in the last 48 hours have been for Kris Marshall, who is now odds-on to be confirmed as the next Time Lord.”

Capaldi said last week his regeneration as the Time Lord will be “more complicated than recent ones.”

The men’s Wimbledon final coverage begins at 2pm on Sunday.