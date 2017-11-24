The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield B&B owner John Whitworth put on a brave face after coming last in a TV contest between four accommodation providers.

John, who runs The Edge Accommodation at Longwood Edge , accused two fellow contestants of cheating, but then said he didn’t mind coming fourth.

Contestants on Channel 4 show Four in a Bed marked down his B&B on a number of points, including the decor.

John’s bluntness and flamboyant personality didn’t always go down well with the other contestants.

In one previous episode he was accused of being a chauvinist , which he denied.

On the final episode, contestant Sally McAnulty said she hadn’t enjoyed her stay at The Edge because she hadn’t slept well.

The competition was won by the Sands Resort Hotel and Spa in Newquay.

After coming last in a vote on value for money, John said: “I don’t mind coming fourth ... the best team won.”

John added: “It’s been an interesting week! That’s what life is all about.”

John built The Edge Accommodation himself about 20 years ago – transforming a derelict smallholding that had once housed sheep, poultry and pigs but later attracted vandals and drug users – into a venue with stunning views over the Colne Valley .