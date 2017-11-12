Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s full steam ahead for Huddersfield businessman David Pitts.

Mr Pitts, 53, who lives at Thurstonland, has become a proud part-owner of The Northern Belle, a luxury fine dining train comprising nine classic Pullman coaches which runs about 80 journeys a year to destinations UK-wide as well as major sporting and social events.

Mr Pitts bought The Northern Belle for an undisclosed sum – from the company that runs the iconic Orient Express – as a 50-50 joint venture with David Smith, owner of West Coast Railways (WCR).

The Northern Belle, launched in 2000, has carried more than 300,000 guests, including TV and sporting stars – while celebrity chefs Raymond Blanc and James Martin have worked in its kitchen. Its individually-appointed coaches – evoking the golden age of rail travel in the 1930s – are named after northern castles and stately homes.

WCR is best known for operating the world-famous “Jacobite” daily steam service on the West Highland Line, the Dalesman on the Settle to Carlisle Line and for owning the locomotive “Olton Hall” 5972 – better known as the Hogwarts Express.

Once the Christmas and New Year programme is completed, The Northern Belle will spend time at WCR’s works at Carnforth, Lancashire, where maintenance work and kitchen car refurbishment will be carried out over the winter months ready for the 2018 season.

Mr Pitts, owner of Wakefield-based marketing agency D P Publicity (DPP), has run a charter train operation with Mr Smith for the past seven years, operating about 150 trips a year. Mr Pitts handles the marketing while Mr Smith deals with the rolling stock.

Mr Pitts said: “The popularity of rail travel – particularly in vintage carriages – is amazing. The Northern Belle is essentially a fine dining restaurant on rails. It’s not so much the journey and the destination as what happens inside the carriages that counts.”

Mr Pitts said he wasn’t a “train buff.”

He added: “The Northern Belle is a perfect fit with the rest of West Coast Railways’ business. We have a full complement of specialist engineers, so bringing maintenance in-house will reduce operating costs, strengthening the finances of the business and allowing further investment in the carriages. We will also embrace a comprehensive marketing strategy that will fall under the remit of DPP.”

Northern Belle general manager Jeanette Snape said: “The theme going forward can be summed up as ‘business as usual but even better.’”

She said the company would retain Northern Belle’s existing staff, add new destinations and departure stations and create some “exciting” new menus.

“The Northern Belle is a great British train and we are really looking forward to taking it into a new era,” she said.