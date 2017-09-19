Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Time on the once popular Huddersfield CAMRA Oktoberfest beer festival has been called due to falling visitor numbers.

The festival, at the Sikh Leisure Centre, Springwood, once featured approximately 100 real ales from around Yorkshire, the UK and Europe.

But organisers of event, the Huddersfield CAMRA branch, said footfall and revenue had declined over the years.

Branch chairman Paul Laxton said the number of ales was cut from 100 to 60 last year 'to avoid throwing away good beer'.

He said the festival had become 'trapped in a downward spiral'.

Mr Laxton said: "The problem is a steady decline in footfall which inevitably leads to a decline in revenue. In a bid to avoid throwing away good beer, we have cut the number of beers available to the customer from over 100 to just 60 last year.

"Regrettably footfall declined again, beer was thrown away, and we made so little money that the effort was wholly disproportionate.

"The result was that Huddersfield Oktoberfest was trapped in a downward spiral.

"It's perfectly possible to go on a crawl around half a dozen pubs in Huddersfield and have more than sixty beers to choose from, which inevitably makes a festival of this size less attractive."

Mr Laxton, however, said the Huddersfield branch would like to reinstate the festival.

He said: "...There is nothing we would love more than to reinstate Huddersfield Oktoberfest.

"If anyone has any viable ideas about revamping the festival, which had perhaps got a little staid, and getting the numbers through the doors again, then we would love to hear from you.

"If there is any member out there with the time, business acumen, and salesmanship skills to seriously boost potential sponsorship revenue, then we would love to hear from you."

An unrelated Oktoberfest takes place in St George's Square on October 6 and 7 .

This one comes from a company that stages events of this kind at 13 venues across the country.

It promises a small selection of authentic German beer and lots of sauerkraut, wurst, pretzel, schnitzel and other Teutonic delicacies.

Advance tickets, which can be reserved on oktoberfestofficial.com, are £10 per session.

There are three sessions, from 5pm until 10pm on Friday, and from noon until 5pm and 6pm until 11pm on Saturday.