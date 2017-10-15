Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield care home has been rapped by the health watchdog for the third time in three years and could now be shut down.

Regulator the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has rated Cleveland House at Edgerton as “Inadequate”, the lowest rating.

It has been put into special measures and now has six months to improve or it could be ordered to close.

Standards appear to be dropping as it was rated as “Requires Improvement” in 2015 and then inadequate the following year.

But despite the warnings from the CQC, the home run by private care giant Bupa has failed to improve.

A spokesperson for the firm vowed things would now get better for the 40 odd elderly residents.

In 2015 inspectors said staff were clearly caring but they highlighted a number of care issues, including that the home was serving cold toast and the temperature of breakfast in general was not acceptable.

In 2016 they said some improvement had happened but not enough for it to be marked up a level.

The latest report criticises the staffing levels and the failure to employ a registered manager.

The CQC reveals it brought its re-inspection forward following complaints from the public or “stakeholders” – potentially nurses or carers who have worked there as temporary staff.

Their report says Cleveland House bosses “did not have a robust approach to dealing with complaints” and people were unsure that any action would be taken.

It says “staff morale was low” and there were “substantial issues with the home’s organisational culture due to lack of strong leadership.”

Barry Yarnley, Managing Director for Quality Improvement at Bupa Care Services, said: “We’re disappointed by this report but remain absolutely committed to improving standards at the home for our residents.

“Since the inspection in August we’ve brought in more management support and appointed an interim home manager who has a strong track record of making improvements.

“We’ve also further increased our focus on staff training and have reviewed staffing levels to make sure that more support is available when it’s required.

“We’re confident that these changes will help drive improvements at the home and we’re working closely with the CQC to provide regular updates on our progress.”

Any closure would add to Kirklees’ social care woes with an increasing number of care providers saying they cannot meet the CQC standards.

Several homes have ceased operating in recent years as tougher inspections were brought in a bid to boost standards.

The lack of care beds leaves more frail people “bed blocking” in West Yorkshire hospitals.