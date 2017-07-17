Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A group of teenagers are getting in step with a Huddersfield charity kitting out needy children with school uniforms.

Students from the National Citizens Service (NCS) are helping Lockwood-based charity Uniform Exchange to collect items of uniform which are provided free for anyone who needs them.

At present, the charity has a severe shortage of shoes, especially for sizes three and above, so the 12 NCS helpers – who are all aged 15 or 16 – have been visiting local schools to collect unwanted footwear as well as other clothing. Their target is to collect a minimum of 200 pairs of shoes by this Friday (July 21).

People can donate unwanted shoes and other items of uniform in good condition – such as PE kit, jumpers, shirts and trousers – at schools, Kirklees libraries, Huddersfield Leisure Centre and the Sainsbury’s store at Shorehead. Each pair of shoes donated earns the giver a raffle ticket with a range of prizes to be won.

The NCS team were also fundraising for the charity by selling baked goods at Shelley Gala on Sunday (July 16). An Instagram campaign is also being run online to raise awareness of the charity and explain how people can help.

The charity was founded six years ago by project director Kate France after she saw the 2011 BBC documentary, Poor Kids, which showed the reality of widespread poverty in the UK.

The students are spending two weeks helping the charity as part of the NCS programme for young people which has also involved taking part in outdoor activities and learning life skills through independent living as well as working with charities or community groups.

Contact Uniform Exchange on 07955 724789 or email info@uniform-exchange.org