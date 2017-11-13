Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield could get its first “Chindian” restaurant after a creperie idea fell flat.

Last summer a plan for a Big Momma’s waffles and crepes was raised for the former Rico menswear shop in Huddersfield town centre.

Now it has emerged there has been a change of plan after the people behind Big Momma’s backed out.

The new proposal is for Chinese and Indian fusion diner.

An application to Kirklees Council says: “The restaurant will be an eat-in diner that will be serving a cross between Indian and Chinese (Chindian) style fresh food made to a very high standard.”

The document says the operator would also serve cold desserts.

It adds: “There is already a keen tenant wanting to lease the unit for this restaurant use.”

The kitchen will be created in the basement of the listed building with extraction equipment hidden to the side of the premises – which overlooks the historic Market Cross area.

Applicant, Ghulam Rasool, says five jobs will be created by the restaurant along with the work created for local builders during the regeneration of the premises.

Mr Rasool also highlights that creating a new venue will improve the “hustle and bustle” of the street.

The high profile New Street venue has been empty for many months and there are also plans to create apartments in the vacant offices above.