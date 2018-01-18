Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s a game that’s caused many a row among families.

And soon you may be able to invoke more Christmas Day arguments after landing on John Smith’s Stadium or St George’s Square with a hotel and lose all your fake money.

Because (drum roll) Huddersfield could be getting its very own Monopoly.

The iconic game’s manufacturers Hasbro have announced plans for a Pennine edition, pitching the town against our neighbours in Halifax for a chance to have our landmarks enshrined on the board.

The two of us will have to battle it out and be judged on which town has the most ‘pride’, according to game bosses at Winning Moves UK. Huddersfield people have to vote for the town if they want us to triumph and the winners will be announced in spring, with the new edition hitting the shelves in October.

Huddersfield has previously been entered into the draw for its place in the Monopoly Hall of Fame, losing out to Bradford in 2011.

But now with a Premier League football team, we feel we stand a good shot.

Emma Lodwick, Custom Games Executive at Winning Moves UK, said: “Each are extremely strong contenders. We began with more than 20 locations from the North of England. These are the shortlisted final two.

“The factors that will decide are two-fold. Firstly the strength of popular feeling and pride for Halifax or Huddersfield. Secondly, the diversity and beauty of potential landmarks to fill the game.

“So it’s in effect a beauty contest – to borrow a celebrated Monopoly phrase – with the only difference being there is no prize for coming second, just first.”

Many of the old features of the game, such as the Chance and Community Chest cards, will be heavily customised.

Emma added: “Getting stuck on the M62 is a card that is already earmarked for production as it works for either of the locations, whichever of the market town wins.”

One thing is for certain though - there probably won’t be any free parking.

Ms Lodwick adds: “We want each place to tell us why they would like Pass GO – tell us about their beautiful landmarks that would star in the edition!”

So, for example, Mayfair - the top glitzy location on the board - could be Huddersfield’s John Smith’s Stadium or Halifax’s Eureka!. Huddersfield Town Hall or Halifax’s Grade 1 Listed Piece Hall could land on Whitehall.

Votes to: yorkshire@6starpr.co.uk or by traditional post to Yorkshire Monopoly, Winning Moves UK, 7 Praed Street, London W2 1NJ. Vote from now until the losing date which is midnight on March 3. An announcement of the winning location will be made soon after polls close.