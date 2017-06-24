Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men and a woman have appeared in court in connection with dealing thousands of pounds worth of drugs.

Shabana Ali, 39, and her 36-year-old husband Akbar Ali, of Park Drive in Greenhead Park, were before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

They were joined by Riaz Wadood, 33, of Irwell Street in Bury, Greater Manchester.

The couple both face charges of possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

Mr Ali and Wadood are further accused of transferring criminal property, namely £50,000 in cash.

It is alleged that a large amount of the class A drugs were found at the couple’s home on January 24.

Bill Astin, prosecuting, said that the value of crack cocaine seized was £5,000 while over £2,000 worth of heroin was found.

He told the Huddersfield court that this showed street dealing at a high level and the matter was not suitable to be dealt with by a lower court.

The group gave no indication of pleas to the charges and were sent to Leeds Crown Court.

They will appear for a first hearing there on July 21 and were granted unconditional bail.