A dental student from Huddersfield accused of plotting a terrorist attack will go on trial later this year.

Mohammed Abbas Idris Awan, 24, a fourth-year student at the Clifford Dental Hospital in Sheffield, was arrested two weeks ago by the North East Counter-Terrorism Unit (NECTU) following a raid in Sheffield and one on his family home in Rudding Street, Crosland Moor, on June 1.

Awan, of Daisy Spring Works, Sheffield, appeared at the Old Bailey in London charged with one offence of engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism, contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006 and two offences of possessing a record of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, contrary to section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

His trial will be at Sheffield Crown Court in November.