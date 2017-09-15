Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drug dealer has been jailed for four years after police seized crack cocaine and heroin at his home.

Months before a search warrant was executed at the address of 37-year-old Akbar Ali in Park Drive, Gledholt, officers had also seen him hand over to another motorist a bag containing £57,000 in cash which was contaminated with traces of Class A drugs.

Peter Byrne, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court that the first offence involving cash from crime was on June 12 last year when officers were keeping a watch in Cedar Avenue, Edgerton.

They saw a Volvo car park up which had been driven from Bury by Riaz Wadood with two of his relatives in the vehicle. About 35 minutes later Ali arrived in a silver Audi car and parked behind Wadood.

After that Wadood got out and went over to the Audi. The door was open and he then returned with an orange plastic carrier bag and both cars left.

The Volvo drove towards the M62 and was stopped at Rishworth Moor where the bag was found in the passenger footwell containing £57,045. Later examination showed 21 fingerprints belonging to Ali on the inside and outside of the bag.

At that time because of an ongoing investigation Ali was not arrested but six months later on January 24 the search warrant was executed at his home and officers discovered a “drug operation” had been set up including cutting agents, bags, scales and dealer lists.

Drugs seized included 66 grammes of crack cocaine which was 85% pure, 17.6 grammes of heroin which was 38% pure and 27.3 grammes of heroin which was 36% pure.

Officers also found 42 grammes of skunk cannabis bringing the drugs to a total value of just over £8,000.

Jeremy Barton, representing Ali, said he became involved through his own addiction to drugs. He was using more than he could afford and those supplying him knew that.

Mr Barton said: “He found himself in a position when he could not pay what he owed and becoming involved in this activity was indicated as the way to do it.”

The money he had passed on to Wadood did not belong to either of them but to others more heavily involved.

Ali admitted possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

Jailing him, Recorder Bryan Cox QC said the evidence recovered indicated his “concerted involvement in drug dealing.”

Wadood, 34 from Irwell Street, Bury, admitted possessing criminal property by acting as a courier for the money and he was given six months suspended for two years with 250 hours unpaid work.