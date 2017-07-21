The video will start in 8 Cancel

An EX-PAT from Huddersfield has told how he and his wife were caught up in a ‘surreal’ earthquake on the Greek island of Rhodes which has killed two people.

The quake in the early hours of this morning (Friday) measured 6.7 on the Richter scale making it powerful enough to destroy buildings. The epicentre was near the island of Kos, between Greece and Cyprus.

Two people died after being crushed by debris, police have confirmed.

Mike Warren-Madden and his wife Shirley woke to find their bedroom was shaking and described how they thought it was a dream before the reality hit.

(Image: Mike Warren-Madden (Facebook))

The couple, from Honley, moved to the island in May this year.

Mike, 63, said: “It was a really strange feeling. I felt one in Huddersfield a few years ago but it was nothing like this.

“It stopped after a few seconds but it was very unnerving all the same. It’s very sad to see lives have been lost as if Greece hasn’t got enough worries.

“Since we moved here we have found the people very friendly and honest, so I hope there aren’t any more.”

Mike added: “It wasn’t frightening, just a very strange experience. I thought we were dreaming at first then it hit us that the whole place was shaking.”