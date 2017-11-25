Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters had to rescue a woman who got stuck in her bath.

She had to be hauled out of the tub by a crew after they climbed through the bathroom window of her terraced home.

The woman was unhurt but left a little red-faced by the drama on Friday night.

Steve Mosley, crew commander at Huddersfield Fire Station, said: “She was a bit embarrassed but her modesty was preserved and that’s the most important thing.”

The crew was called to the house on Town Avenue off Leeds Road, Huddersfield , at 9.30pm.

The woman, who is in her 30s, contacted them to say that she was having difficulty getting out of the bath.

Mr Mosley said: “She’d previously hurt her arm and when she tried to get out she found that she couldn’t move.

“She had her mobile phone with her and called the fire service to say that she was stuck.

“Fortunately the bathroom window was open and we were able to climb in.

“We shouted up first: ‘Are you decent love?’ and she managed to get a T-shirt to cover herself so her modesty was preserved.”

It took two strapping firefighters just minutes to help her out of the bath and they had a quick chat with her to make sure that she was alright.

Mr Mosley said: “She was a bit embarrassed about having to get us out and waited for an hour before calling.

“She’d tried a couple of other numbers but nobody answered so she had to call us.

“We get people trapped in all kinds of unusual situations. We’ve had people trapped in toilets, locked in their cars, trapped in swings and even shopping trolleys.

“But it is the first time I’ve had anyone trapped in a bath!”