Huddersfield Town has completed one of the most important deals this year – by signing up a local company to supply matchday pies.

Lockwood-based Jones Pies will supply mouth-watering pies including beef and potato, steak and ale, chicken curry, one called ‘Huddersfield lamb hotpot’ and a cheese, potato and onion veggie pasty.

Club commercial director Sean Jarvis taste tested the pies alongside staff from KUDOS which has taken over catering at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Sean said: “The product is fantastic. One of the reasons for choosing Jones Pies, apart from the exceptional quality, is the local provenance angle which is very important.

“The pies are made here and the ingredients are local.”

Tony Risso-Gill, owner of Jones Pies, is “absolutely ecstatic” to be teaming up with Town.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for Huddersfield fans and travelling fans to try our pies which we think are some of the best in the country. Fans from all over the country will be able to make their own mind up.”

Town fans welcomed the pie deal.

On Twitter Gareth Lynch hailed it as the “signing of the season.”

Guy Bradley added: “Awesome. Local thing is a bonus, but main thing is they are the best pies!”