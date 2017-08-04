Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The second day of Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival saw sunshine and smiles all round.

After the success of the opening day of the 17th annual event thousands packed into St George’s Square and the fringe events for the second day running.

They were treated to great food, terrific tipples and top class entertainment both on the street and on stage.

And festival organisers praised everyone who has been involved in the event this year after a number of businesses united to form Huddersfield Live and save the festival when it was facing the axe.

Festival Director Sam Watt said: “It has all gone really well so far.

“On Thursday we had some rain and wind but everyone kept on smiling.

“And then on Friday the sun arrived and this has meant it has been a great day.

“Everyone has come together and it has had the real of a real team effort.

“The traders are really happy and everyone from volunteers to traders to customers have put in a large amount of effort to make the first two days a success.”

Sam also praised the charities who took part in the Sleeping Lions event on Thursday night when people slept in St George’s Square to raise awareness for homelessness.