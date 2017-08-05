The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The third day of Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival has proved the most popular.

A sunny Saturday unsurprisingly brought thousands to St George’s Square again - even after the success of the first two days.

The day’s entertainment was one of the highlights.

As temperatures peaked at 17°C, bellydancers took the stage before Radio Sangam presented live music from singers Rouge Khan and Sher Yar Khan.

Aurangzeb Khan, owner of popular restaurant Kabana, said he sponsored the morning’s Asian entertainment to keep the festival multicultural.

He said: “The festival started in 1999 with only four stalls.

“Since then, it has grown big time and I’ve been involved from day one.

“English bands always perform in the evening and during the day I wanted to bring Asian bands in.

“It’s been very successful - the English community have loved it.

“Next year, I am hoping to bring different bands, fashion shows, a musical programme and bellydancers

every day.”

In the afternoon, contestants from Yorkshire’s Got Talent - organised by Let's Save HRI - including winnner Paige Bates, and local pop band LewRey performed.