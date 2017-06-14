Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A year to the day since his untimely passing, tributes have begun in Ronan Costello's name across social media, with several members of the Giants first team taking part in a minute's silence.

Costello passed after a freak on-field accident, and the rugby league community has come out in force to pay their respects today, just as they did a year ago.

There is a junior rugby tournament being held this evening to mark the occasion, with the Giants organising matches for under 7s, 8s and 9s on the Leeds Road playing fields between 6pm-8pm.

The first team and academy squad's of the Huddersfield Giants will be present at the event, and all members of the public are welcome to attend and support the children.

Giants Player Performance Manager Steve Hardisty has paid tribute to Ronan Costello on the Giants website , confirming that the event would be held annually, to ensure Ronan's legacy lives on.

"The festival signifies a celebration of what Ronan dedicated a large part of his life towards, playing the Sport of Rugby League which he loved.

"This comes at a time when he is prevalent in all of our thoughts at Huddersfield Giants, one year on from his passing.

"The legacy left by Ronan is one of inspiration and happiness, and we feel this can be celebrated in the form of scores of young children from a range of local community clubs’ enjoying participating in a Rugby League festival in celebration of Ronan’s life."