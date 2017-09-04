Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The over 50s will be especially hard hit if Huddersfield’s A&E closes, it is claimed.

Now a group has written to Jeremy Hunt to outline the problems they will face.

They cited examples of access difficulties they already have – including one person having a five hour wait for an ambulance.

Judith Churley, Acting Chair of the Huddersfield Over Fifties Forum (HOFF), wrote to the Health Secretary to add the voices of the over 50s to the campaign to save A&E.

Jean Lorriman, press secretary for HOFF, said group members had “grave concerns and anxiety was expressed over the future of A&E and HRI.”

In the letter she said: “The Huddersfield Over Fifties Forum wish to express our anger about the closure of Huddersfield Royal Infirmary A&E and the loss of the vital services it provides to local people.

“Older people are one of the largest users of the hospital services and we want to voice some of the key problems that we are already experiencing and that will be many times worse if services are moved to Calderdale.”

Among the examples given to Mr Hunt was a recent experience of one group member whose loved one faced a five-hour wait for an ambulance following a stroke.

The person was still in hospital three weeks later.

The Forum also said there were more than 9,000 people with sensory impairments living in south Kirklees, many of them older people, who would face greater difficulties.

Access would be an issue and they add: “If services were moved to Halifax, it would be an additional seven miles to travel, making the journey longer and more difficult on public transport and prohibitive for many by taxi.

“This is especially important for older people with medical conditions and who may live alone and be on a low income.

“The main route to Halifax (and the one used by the Emergency Services) is very busy, especially during rush hours and as it passes a junction on to the busy M62, it has a lot of heavy goods vehicles. This can make it difficult even for ambulances to get through never mind buses and cars.

“There is insufficient, but chargeable, parking at Calderdale Royal at present, without adding the population of Huddersfield and beyond, forcing people to park a good distance away.

“Again a significant factor for older people with limited mobility and medical conditions – it makes an already stressful situation even more so, forcing alternative arrangements.”

The group invited Mr Hunt to attend one of their monthly meetings at Huddersfield Town Hall . They next meet on September 21 from 1pm to 3pm.

The Joint Health Scrutiny Committee referred the proposal to the Independent Reconfiguration Panel.