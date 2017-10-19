Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Was Huddersfield hit by an earthquake today?

Several residents reported feeling tremors and strange noises at around 1pm.

Sean Doyle said his wife Helen as well as two neighbours had felt an earth tremor. He said items had fallen onto the kitchen floor at a neighbour’s house.

“In our house it sounded like a loud washing machine,” he said. “Items of metal rattled and moved.”

Mr Doyle said he didn’t think the tremors were caused by a passing train.

Wife Helen said: “It shook my fireplace and all my ornaments were rattling.”

Another resident also said she felt a tremor, saying: “It did worry me but I put it down to a neighbour’s washing machine. It was pretty loud.”

A website run by the British Geological Survey, which monitors UK and worldwide earthquakes, contains records of three British earthquakes this month - but none are recorded for today.

