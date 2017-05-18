Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A hospital worker has been accused of faking cancer for more than four years.

Laura M Tyreman faces allegations of misconduct while employed as a radiographer at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust.

She is facing a tribunal of the The Health and Care Professions Service, accused of misconduct and dishonesty.

Documents lodged for the final hearing, set to begin on Monday, allege she put “cancer” as a reason for being on sick leave on at least a dozen occasions between January 2011 and March 2011 and again in October 2014.

Between 2012 and August 2015 she told a colleague she was having treatment for Acute Myeloid Leukaemia, including bone biopsies and chemotherapy.

During the same period she allegedly told the same co-worker that she needed time off work because of infection of a cannulation site, inserted for a bone marrow biopsy.

On August 17, 2015, four-and-half-years after first claiming she was having cancer treatment, Tyreman finally revealed to the hospital trust that she did not have Acute Myeloid Leukaemia.

The Health and Care Professions Tribunals Service is expected to complete its hearing by Thursday, May 25.

If found guilty she is likely to be struck off and unable to work in health care for at least five years.