A man has appeared in court charged with three robberies including a brutal attack where a pensioner was hit on the head with a hammer.

Colin Winteringham, of Well Grove in Sheepridge , was before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday in custody.

The alleged attack on the 76-year-old woman happened along the Greenway footpath in Cleckheaton on May 5.

Winteringham allegedly struck her with a claw hammer as he tried to grab her purse.

The 56-year-old is also accused of robbing a man in his own Fartown home on May 29.

Winteringham is alleged to have attended the house in Alder Street with another man, gone into the living room and struggled with the victim as he tried to take his wallet.

He is further accused of a robbery at Heron Foods in Dewsbury on June 6.

The victim is said to have suffered a broken arm after Winteringham allegedly pushed her as he took her handbag.

As well as the robbery matters, Winteringham faces a further eight charges.

These include burglary, theft, possession of an offensive weapon, and fraud. Magistrates sent all of these to Leeds Crown Court.

Winteringham will first appear there on July 26 and was remanded in custody.