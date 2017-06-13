Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the two Huddersfield men arrested on suspicion of terror offences has been released from custody in Manchester.

The men, aged 29 and 24, were arrested on Thursday, June 1, after police raided a house in Rudding Street, Crosland Moor, using an explosive device to blow open the front door .

One man was arrested from there and another at an address in the Kelham Island area of Sheffield.

The 29-year-old was released yesterday afternoon.

A spokeswoman for the North East Counter Terrorism Unit said: “A 29-year-old man from Huddersfield was released from custody. A 24-year-old man remains in custody.”

The men were detained on suspicion of offences under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act.

At the time of the arrest a spokeswoman said the arrests were not connected to the Manchester Arena attack which killed 22 people and injured more than 60 others.

She said: “The operation is based on recently received intelligence.”

The Examiner has contacted family members of the two men who are being legally represented but they have so far declined to comment.

There was a very heavy police presence in Rudding Street when the raid took place with armed police guarding the street and some residents fearing the noise of police blowing a front door to a property off was an explosion.