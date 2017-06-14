Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield man has been charged with terror offences after an armed raid in Crosland Moor.

Mohammed Abbas Idris Awan, 24, of Rudding Street, is facing three terrorism charges following an investigation by the North East Counter Terrorism Unit.

He will appear before Westminster magistrates on Thursday 15 June charged with with one offence of Engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism, contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006 and two offences of Possessing a record of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, contrary to section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Mr Awan was arrested after a raid on a house in Rudding Street two weeks ago. Another man, 29, also from Huddersfield, was arrested at the same time but was later released.

Another arrest was made in Sheffield.

The Examiner has contacted family members Mr Awan, who are being legally represented, but they have so far declined to comment.

There was a very heavy police presence in Rudding Street when the raid took place with armed police guarding the street and some residents fearing the noise of police blowing a front door to a property off was an explosion.

In a statement a police spokesman said: "A 24 year old man from Huddersfield has been charged with three offences under the Terrorism Act following an investigation by the North East Counter Terrorism Unit.

Mohammed Abbas Idris Awan, of Rudding Street, Huddersfield was arrested on June 1, 2017. He has been charged with one offence of Engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism, contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006 and two offences of Possessing a record of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, contrary to section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

"He will appear before Westminster Magistrates Court tomorrow, Thursday June 15, 2017."